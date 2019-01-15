High school soccer: Airline boys, Haughton girls post district victories; Bossier boys win

The Airline boys and Haughton girls posted district soccer victories Monday night.

In District 1-I, Airline defeated West Monroe 2-0. In District 1-II, Haughton downed Huntington 8-1.

In a non-district boys game, Bossier defeated Haughton 3-0.

In a District 1-I girls game, Airline fell to second-place West Monroe 7-2. In a non-district game, Bossier lost to Calvary Baptist 2-0.

Airline took a 1-0 lead over West Monroe at the half on Adam Bihler’s goal. Josh Crews scored the Vikings’ second-half goal on a header off a corner kick from Tung Khai.

Airline improved to 13-9-2 overall and 2-3 in district. West Monroe fell to 5-9-2 and 1-3-1.

The Haughton girls improved to 4-8-2 and 1-2 with their victory.

Rico St. Fluer scored two goals in the Bossier boys’ victory. Obel Gonzalez had one.

Esaul Damian, Eiben Miranda and Coleman Beeson had one assist each. The Bearkats improved to 12-8-1.

The Airline girls fell to 5-10-4 overall and 2-2-1 in district. West Monroe improved to 15-3-1 and 4-1. Byrd (17-3-3, 4-0), which defeated Captain Shreve 4-0 Monday, leads the district.