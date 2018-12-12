High school soccer: Airline boys top Parkway; Benton boys, girls open district play with victories

Tung Khai scored two goals as the Airline Vikings defeated the Parkway Panthers 3-1 Tuesday at Tinsley Park.

Adam Bihler had one goal and one assist. Nick Jump had one assist.

The Vikings fell to Pineville 4-2 in a District 1-I game Monday at Freedom Fields. Khai and Jump scored one goal each. Khai and Thang Mang had one assist each.

Airline is 10-7-2 overall and 1-2 in district. Parkway is 6-6-3.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Benton opened District 1-II play with a 5-0 victory over Minden at Minden.

Max Kenyan scored three goals. Dylan Garrett had one goal and one assist. Logan Smith scored a goal. Landon Burch and Julian Olivarez had one assist each.

Benton improved to 5-5-3 overall.

The Benton girls also defeated Minden 4-0 in their District 1-I opener. The Lady Tigers improved to 2-8-1.

In non-district girls games, Bossier fell to Huntington 2-1 and Haughton lost to Captain Shreve 2-0.

Cierra Stowe scored Bossier’s goal on an assist from Rebecca Washington. The Lady Kats dropped to 2-8-1.

Haughton is 3-5-2.

Airline won its second district game 2-0 over Pineville on Monday. The Lady Vikings are 4-5-3 overall.

Parkway visits Loyola on Wednesday in the Lady Panthers’ first game under new coach Shelley McMillian.

McMillian was the state’s winningest coach with 647 wins when she decided to retired three-and-a-half years ago after 25 years.

McMillian started Parkway’s soccer program in 1990.

“After 3 1/2 years of being out of the game and After 24 hours of prayer, family input, and the desire to help get a program back on track, today I took over the coaching duties for the Parkway girls soccer team,” McMillian wrote in a Dec. 4 Facebook post. “Other teams have a jump on us as I’m coming in 6 weeks after the season has started, but hey there’s a reason the rearview mirror is smaller Than the front window!”

McMillian is the founder of Rock Solid camps. She also is a motivational speaker.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.

Parkway at Loyola, Wednesday