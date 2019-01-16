High school soccer: Airline boys win; Benton, Parkway face off in key district games Thursday

The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 4-0 in a non-district soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

Adam Bihler scored Airline’s first goal late in the second half on an assist from Ashton Morris.

Nick Jump, Morris and Tung Khai scored second-half goals. Jackson Tinkis had an assist on the final goal.

Airline improved to 14-9-2. Haughton dropped to 3-9-1.

Benton and Parkway face off in key District 1-II boys and girls games at 6 Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

The Benton boys defeated Northwood 5-1 in a district game Tuesday night, improving to 11-6-5 overall and 4-0 in district. The Tigers are tied for the district lead with Caddo Magnet (8-3-1, 4-0), which defeated Minden 4-0 Tuesday.

Parkway (10-7-3, 3-1), which defeated Huntington 7-1 on Tuesday, is one game back.

The Benton girls (4-12-3, 3-0), who played Northwood Tuesday, lead the district. Parkway (7-7-4, 2-0-1), which downed Huntington 8-0 Tuesday, and Caddo Magnet (6-6-4, 3-0-1), which defeated Minden 7-0, are in a virtual tie for second.

Parkway’s Peyton Pipes and Maya Jackson scored three goals each against Huntington. Ainsleigh Farrier and Faith Ingles had one each.