High school soccer: Airline boys fall to Byrd; Bossier boys win; Benton girls edge Airline

The Airline Vikings fell to the Byrd Yellow Jackets 3-1 in a District 1-1 boys soccer game Thursday night.

Byrd (8-0-1, 1-0-1) scored two early goals. But Tung Khai got Airline on the board and the Vikings (9-6-2, 1-0-1) trailed 2-1 at the half.

Caleb Cruz made a save on a penalty kick to keep it a one-goal game with a few minutes to play. But the Jackets tacked on a final goal just before the final whistle.

In non-district boys games, Bossier defeated Huntington 6-1 and Benton fell to Ouachita Parish 1-0.

Bossier evened its record at 6-6. Benton fell to 4-5-3.

In non-district girls games, Benton picked up its first victory of the season 1-0 over Airline. Bossier fell to Captain Shreve 8-0.