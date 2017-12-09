The Airline girls and Benton boys won soccer games Thursday night.

Airline defeated Bossier 8-0 at Tinsley Park, and Benton edged Ouachita Parish 3-2 in Monroe.

The Benton Lady Tigers dropped a 4-3 decision to Captain Shreve at Tinsley Park.

Lindsey Donlan scored three goals in Airline’s victory.

Jacob Garrett, Carter Parks and Dylan Garrett scored goals in Benton’s victory. Max Kenyan had an assist.

Hailey McGhee scored twice for the Benton girls. Breanna Bundy had one goal and one assist.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches and on teams’ official Twitter accounts.