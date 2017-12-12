Lindsey Donlan scored three goals to lead the Airline Lady Vikings to a 3-0 victory over Pineville in a District 1-I girls soccer game Monday night in Pineville.

Abbie Neuman had two assists and Cynthia Williams one.

The Lady Vikings improved to 12-3 overall and 2-0 in district.

Airline lost to Pineville 3-0 in a boys district game. The Vikings dropped to 9-6-2 overall and 0-1-1 in district.

Airline and Benton face off in a non-district game at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tinsley Park.

In other non-district boys game Monday at Tinsley Park, Parkway downed North DeSoto 4-0, and Bossier and Evangel Christian played to a 1-1 tie.

In non-district girls games Tuesday night, Parkway faces Byrd at Tinsley Park, Benton visits West Ouachita and Haughton plays Captain Shreve at Lee Hedges Stadium.

