The Airline Lady Vikings fell to the Barbe Lady Bucs 7-1 in the first round of the Division I state soccer playoffs on Thursday in Lake Charles.

The No. 21 seed Lady Vikings closed a solid season 9-13-1. Barbe (18-9-4), the No. 12 seed, visits No. 5 Acadiana, which received a bye, in the second round.

Junior Lindsay Donlan scored Airline’s goal on a penalty kick.

Two parish teams are scheduled to be in action Friday.

In a Division I girls first-round game, No. 10 seed Parkway (10-12-4) faces No. 23 Cabrini (5-11-1) at 4 p.m. at Centenary College.

In a Division III boys first-round game, No. 9 Bossier (12-5-1) plays No. 24 International High School of New Orleans (4-6-1) at approximately 6:30 at Tinsley Park.

Benton, the No. 14 seed, opens the Division II boys playoffs Saturday with a 4 p.m. game against No. 19 Helen Cox (13-5-3) at Tinsley Park.

The Benton Lady Tigers (17-8-3) received a first-round bye and will host the Parkway-Cabrini winner in the second round next week.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com