The Airline Lady Vikings opened District 1-I soccer play with a 3-2 victory over Captain Shreve on Monday night at Tinsley Park.

The Airline boys tied Shreve 1-1 in their opener.

In non-district boys games Monday, Parkway defeated North DeSoto 4-1 at North DeSoto and Haughton edged Bossier 2-1 at Tinsley.

In a non-district girls game, Parkway topped Evangel Christian 8-0 at Tinsley.

Alyssa Arbuckle scored two goals in the Airline girls’ victory. Lindsey Donlan scored the game-winner in the second half on an assist from Abbie Neuman.

Keaton Love scored the Airline boys’ goal on an assist from Garrison Wade. The Gators tied it with about five minutes left in the game.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

