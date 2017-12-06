Airline swept Haughton in boys and girls soccer games Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

The Vikings won 4-1, and the Lady Vikings won 3-0.

The Benton boys and girls teams also won games at Tinsley.

The Tigers downed Union Parish 4-1, and the Lady Tigers defeated Bossier 9-0.

Ashton Morris, Tung Khai and Keaton Love scored goals in the Airline boys’ victory. Adam Biehler had an assist. The Vikings also scored on a penalty kick.

Lindsey Donlan, Addie Mosura and Katelyn Watts scored goals in the Airline girls’ victory.

Carter Parks led the Benton boys with two goals. Max Kenyan and Dylan Garrett had one goal and one assist each. Jacob Garrett had one assist.

Reece Brooks, Cade Foster and Zach Haegele all play great defensive games, coach Bryan George said.

Hailey McGhee led the Benton girls with three goals, and Georgia Carroway scored two. Breanna Bundy had one goal and one assist.

Emma Chamberlain, Bailey Coleman and Annalee Ward all scored one goal. Baylee Cortez had an assist.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com