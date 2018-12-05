High school soccer: Airline sweeps Haughton

Airline swept Haughton in boys and girls soccer games Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

The Vikings won 3-0 and the Lady Vikings won 5-3.

In other girls games, Benton fell to Captain Shreve 3-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium and Bossier lost to Northwood 7-1 at Bossier.

Ashton Morris scored one goal and had one assist in the Airline boys’ victory. Tung Khai and Thang Mang scored the other goals as Airline improved to 9-5-2.

Haughton dropped to 3-3-1.

Lindsey Donlan had a hat trick in the Airline girls’ victory. Katelyn Watts and Jewell Molina scored one goal each.

Cynthia Williams had three assists. Chloe Earnheart and Emily Francis had one each.

Airline improved to 3-4-3.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.