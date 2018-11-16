High school soccer: Airline wins opener in Airline Classic tournament

Nick Jump’s penalty kick gave Airline a 1-0 victory over Ouachita Parish on the first day of the Airline Classic boys soccer tournament Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Airline takes on Caddo Magnet at 6:45 Friday night in a Division I game. The tournament’s varsity division is divided into three divisions for pool play. Bossier and Captain Shreve are also in Division I.

Benton, Byrd, Natchitoches Central, Parkway and Pineville are in Division II. Evangel, North DeSoto, Northwood, Southwood and West Ouachita are in Division III.

Parkway lost to Pineville 4-1 Thursday. The Panthers face Byrd at 6:45 Friday.

Benton plays its first Division III game against Natchitoches Central at 6:45 Friday. Bossier plays Captain Shreve at 5:30.

The tournament also features two junior varsity divisions.

Action gets underway at 8 a.m. Saturday with the final games at 7:15.

The Cranberry Classic girls tournament hosted by Haughton got underway Thursday at Bossier.

Haughton tied Pineville 2-2 and fell to Ouachita Parish 2-1 in its opening games. Bossier lost to Ouachita Christian 6-0.

The tournament continues Friday evening and concludes Saturday.