High school soccer: Benton, Airline pick up victories in Airline Classic; Haughton, Bossier post wins in Cranberry Classic

High school soccer: Benton, Airline pick up victories in Airline Classic; Haughton,...

The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings picked up victories Friday and early Saturday in the Airline Classic boys soccer tournament at Freedom Fields.

Benton defeated Natchitoches Central 2-0 Friday. Jacob Garrett and Dylan Garrett scored one goal each. Max Kenyan and Logan Smith had one assist each.

The Tigers downed Parkway 2-0 Saturday. Jacob Garrett and Dylan Garrett had one goal each. Dayne Reed had an assist.

Benton also played Pineville to a 1-1 tie.

Host Airline and Caddo Magnet played to a 0-0 tie Friday. Bossier fell to Captain Shreve 4-1.

Airline defeated Bossier 5-0 Saturday afternoon. Adam Biehler had one goal and one assist. Jordan Harville, Nick Jump, Ashton Morris and Tung Khai score one goal apiece. Jackson Tinkis had one assist.

The tournament, which features 15 varsity and eight junior varsity teams, concludes Saturday evening.

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated North Caddo 7-0 on the final day of the Cranberry Classic. The event was hosted by Haughton and held at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Madeline Milton scored four goals to lead Haughton. Jennifer Ontiveras had two goals and Shelby Watson one.

Also Saturday, Bossier downed Northwood 5-1 and lost to Southwood 6-1.

Rebecca Washington had a hat trick against Northwood. Cierra Stowe had one goal and one assist. Marina Ortega scored off a corner kick.

Stowe scored against Southwood on an assist from Washington.

NOTE: The above report is based on information received from coaches or reported on the teams’ official Twitter accounts.