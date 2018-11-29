High school soccer: Benton All-Parish MVP Kenyan signs with Ouachita Baptist

Benton’s Max Kenyan, the 2017-18 Bossier Press-Tribune All-Parish boys soccer MVP, signed with Ouachita Baptist on Thursday during a ceremony at Benton.

Kenyan was named Overall MVP on the All-District 1, Division II team last season. He was also the Offensive MVP on the 2017 All-District team.

“He’s been an impact player since he walked on campus four years ago,” Benton head coach Bryan George said.

Carrying a 4.0 grade-point average, Kenyan will be attending Ouachita Baptist on both athletic and academic scholarships.

Ouachita Baptist, located in Arkadelphia, Ark., competes in the NCAA Division II Great American Conference.

— Featured photo of Max Kenyan with his family during Thursday’s signing ceremony courtesy of Bryan George.