The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 3-1 in a boys soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

Jacob Garrett, Dylan Garrett and Henry Smith scored goals for the Tigers (7-5-4). Julian Olivares and Reece Brooks had one assist each.

Keaton Love scored Airline’s goal. The Vikings dropped to 9-7-2.

In a girls non-district game, the Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Ouachita 5-4 in West Monroe.

Breanna Bundy scored two goals and had one assist. Hailey McGhee scored two goals, and Annalee Ward had one.

Benton improved to 13-3-2.

In non-district girls games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 5-0 and Parkway lost to Byrd 5-0.

The Lady Bucs are 6-6. The Lady Panthers are 6-2-1.

Byrd was ranked No. 8 in the latest Louisiana High School Soccer Association Coaches’ Division I poll. Parkway was No. 4 in Division II, and Benton was No. 9.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

