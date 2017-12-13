The Benton Tigers defeated the Airline Vikings 3-1 in a boys soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.
Jacob Garrett, Dylan Garrett and Henry Smith scored goals for the Tigers (7-5-4). Julian Olivares and Reece Brooks had one assist each.
Keaton Love scored Airline’s goal. The Vikings dropped to 9-7-2.
In a girls non-district game, the Benton Lady Tigers defeated West Ouachita 5-4 in West Monroe.
Breanna Bundy scored two goals and had one assist. Hailey McGhee scored two goals, and Annalee Ward had one.
Benton improved to 13-3-2.
In non-district girls games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 5-0 and Parkway lost to Byrd 5-0.
The Lady Bucs are 6-6. The Lady Panthers are 6-2-1.
Byrd was ranked No. 8 in the latest Louisiana High School Soccer Association Coaches’ Division I poll. Parkway was No. 4 in Division II, and Benton was No. 9.
NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.
— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com