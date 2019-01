The Benton Tigers battled the Ruston Bearcats to a 6-6 tie in a boys non-district soccer game Friday in Ruston.

Benton’s Max Kenyan scored two goals and had one assist. Logan Smith scored twice.

Dylan Garrett had three assists. Drew Mouton and Julian Olivarez scored one goal each. Garrett Petro had one assist.

Benton is 9-5-5. Ruston is 8-3-4.

Benton fell to Ruston 2-0 in the girls game.