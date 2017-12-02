The Benton boys and girls won games Friday and Saturday in the Bearkat Soccer Classic hosted by Bossier at Tinsley Park.

Benton defeated Sulphur 1-0 Friday and Ouachita Christian 5-0 Sunday. In other boys games Friday involving Bossier Parish schools, Haughton fell to Barbe 4-0, Bossier defeated Ouachita Christian 8-0, Parkway lost to Comeaux 1-0 and Airline defeated Union Parish 4-0.

Benton defeated Minden 4-0 in a girls game Friday. In other girls games Friday involving Bossier Parish teams, Haughton defeated North Caddo 6-2 and Bossier fell to Ouachita Parish 8-0.

Carter Parks scored Benton’s goal in the win over Sulphur on an assist from Dylan Garrett. Jacob Garrett scored twice against Ouachita Christian. Parks, Dylan Garrett and Sean Loftin had one goal apiece.

Max Kenyan and Reece Brooks had two assists each.

Tung Khai scored two goals in the Airline boys’ win. Jackson Tinkis had a goal and an assist. Keaton Love scored one goal. Nick Jump had three assists.

Hailey McGhee scored two goals and had one assist in the Benton girls’ victory. Breanna Bundy had one goal and one assist. Annalee Ward scored a goal.

