The Benton Tigers fell to the Woodlawn-Baton Rouge Panthers 3-1 in a Division II boys soccer playoff game Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Benton, the No. 9 seed, closed its season 14-9-8. Ninth-seeded Woodlawn (14-3-1) faces No. 1 Holy Cross in the quarterfinals.

The Parkway Lady Panthers are the only Bossier Parish team left in the playoffs. Sixth-seeded Parkway (17-8-4) faces District 1 foe Caddo Magnet (15-4-5), the No. 3 seed, in a Division II girls quarterfinal game at 6 p.m. Monday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Parkway defeated No. 11 Neville in the second round Wednesday. Caddo Magnet defeated Beau Chene 4-0.

At Freedom Fields, Woodlawn scored all three goals in the second half.

The Panthers’ first goal came less than a minute in the second half. Woodlawn went ahead 2-0 on a own goal. The third goal came on a 30-yard free kick.

Benton scored with about eight minutes to play in the game for the final margin.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com