High school soccer: Benton boys edge Airline

The Benton Tigers edged the Airline Vikings 1-0 in high school boys soccer action Tuesday night at Freedom Fields.

Dylan Garrett scored the game’s only goal early in the first half on an assist from Max Kenyan.

Benton improved to 8-5-4. Airline dropped to 11-8-2.

In a District 1-II boys game, Parkway defeated Minden 5-0. The Panthers improved to 8-6-3 overall and 2-0 in district.

In girls non-district games, Airline lost to North DeSoto 3-2 and Parkway fell to Byrd 5-0.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.