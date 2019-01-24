High school soccer: Benton boys in showdown for 1-II title Thursday; Bossier boys play key district game; Parkway girls eye title

The high school soccer season is winding down and district championships are on the line.

The girls regular season ends Monday and the boys Tuesday. The top 24 teams in each division generally make the playoffs. District champions automatically qualify.

The Benton Tigers (13-6-5, 5-0) face the Caddo Magnet Mustangs (11-4-2) for the District 1-II boys championship Thursday night at 6 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Benton was No. 9 in the updated LHSAA Division II power rankings released Tuesday. If the Tigers move up one or more spots, they will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs. If not, they will host a first-round game.

Caddo Magnet was No. 4.

Parkway (9-7-4, 4-0-1) can earn at least a share of the District 1-II girls title with a victory over Northwood (3-15, 1-4) on Thursday at 6 at Cargill Park.

Parkway was No. 11 in the latest Division II power rankings and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

If the Benton Lady Tigers (6-13-3, 4-1) defeat Caddo Magnet (9-6-5, 4-0-1) in a 7:45 game at Lee Hedges Stadium, Parkway will win the title outright with a victory over Northwood. Benton could win the title with a win and an unlikely Northwood upset of Parkway.

If Parkway and Caddo Magnet win, they will finish tied for first and share the title.

Benton was No. 19 in the power rankings and will likely be on the road in the first round.

Bossier (13-9-1, 1-0) hosts Loyola College Prep (11-8-4, 1-0) in a key District 1-III boys game Thursday at 7:30. If the Bearkats win, they clinch a share of the title and can win it outright with a victory over North DeSoto (9-8, 0-1) on Monday. There are only three teams in the district.

Bossier was No. 15 in the latest Division III power rankings. Loyola was No. 5.

Also Thursday, Haughton hosts Minden in District 1-II boys and girls games on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium. The girls game is at 6 and the boys at 7:45.

The Bucs, No. 24 in the power rankings, are 6-9-1 overall and 2-3. The No. 25 Lady Bucs are 5-9-2 and 2-3.

Airline visits Natchitoches Central in non-district boys and girls games. The Vikings are 14-10-2 and the Lady Vikings are 5-12-4.

The Airline boys were No. 22 in the latest Division I power rankings. The girls were No. 23.

The Parkway boys face Northwood in a District 1-II game at 6 at Cargill.

Parkway (10-8-3) was No. 17 in the power rankings, on the bubble for hosting a first-round playoff game.