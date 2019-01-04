High school soccer: Benton boys, Parkway girls notch district victories

The Benton Tigers routed the Huntington Raiders 9-1 in a District 1-II boys soccer game Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Max Kenyan led Benton, which won its fourth straight, with three goals and two assists. Dylan Garrett has two goals and one assist.

Juan Olivarez had two assists to go with one goal. Drew Mouton, Landon Burch and Duane Reed scored one goal apiece.

John Robert Talley and Garrett Petro had one assist each.

The Tigers improved to 9-5-4 overall and 2-0 in district.

In a girls District 1-II game, Parkway cruised past Minden 8-0. The Lady Panthers improved to 4-7-3 and 1-0.