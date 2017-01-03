The Airline Vikings defeated the Natchitoches Central Chiefs 3-0 in a District 1-I boys soccer game Tuesday night in Natchitoches.

Gin Pau scored all three of the Vikings’ goals. Keaton Love had two assists and Cole Edwards had seven saves.

Airline improved to 7-6-1 overall and 3-3 in district.

In a non-district girls game at Ruston Tuesday afternoon, the Benton Lady Tigers defeated Ruston 5-0.

Breanna Bundy and Hailey McGhee scored two goals each to lead Benton (11-3-1). Jessica Venegoni scored one.

Baylee Cortez and Annalee Ward had one assist each.

Benton lost to Ruston 2-1 in the boys game. The Tigers fell to 9-8-4.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com