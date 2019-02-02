High school soccer: Benton girls pull off upset in first round of Div. II playoffs

High school soccer: Benton girls pull off upset in first round of...

The No. 19 seed Benton Lady Tigers advanced to the second round of the Division II girls soccer playoffs with a 4-0 upset of No. 14 Central on Friday in Baton Rouge.

Benton (7-14-3) will travel to Monroe for a second-round matchup against No. 3 Neville (17-5-3). Second-round games must be played by Wednesday. Neville received a first-round bye.

The Lady Tigers join No. 11 Parkway (11-7-5), the District 1 co-champion, who received a forfeit from No. 22 Marrero Academy of Our Lady in the first round. The Lady Panthers travel to Lake Charles on Wednesday for a second-round game against No. 6 Sam Houston (11-4-2).

Benton’s Ella Kate Malley scored two goals against Central (11-9-1). Aiden McGhee and Alexia Unrein had one each.

Unrein and Kyla Klingensmith had one assist each. Goalkeeper Merritt Lauterbach also made a nice save on a penalty kick.

Elsewhere, the Airline boys and girls teams lost Division I first-round games on the road to higher seeds.

The No. 20 Vikings lost to No. 13 Baton Rouge High 6-1 in Baton Rouge. The No. 21 Lady Vikings fell to No. 12 Barbe 6-0 in Lake Charles.

Tung Khai scored the Airline boys’ goal on a header. The Vikings closed the season 14-11-2. Baton Rouge raised its record to 13-5-4.

The Airline girls finished the season 6-13-5. Barbe improved to 14-10-2.

The No. 18 seed Parkway boys put up a good fight against No. 15 Neville in Monroe before falling 2-0. The Panthers finished 11-10-3. Neville improved to 7-6-5.

Bossier (15-10-1), the No. 14 seed, faces No. 19 North DeSoto (11-9-0) in a Division III boys first-round game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

The Bearkats defeated the Griffins 3-0 in a District 1 matchup on Monday, the final game of the regular season.