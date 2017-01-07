The Benton Lady Tigers split two games in the Elite Invitational de Louisiane 17 high school soccer tournament in Lafayette on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers defeated Erath 2-0 and lost to Episcopal of Acadiana 3-0.

Breanna Bundy and Hailey McGee scored Benton’s goals against Erath.

The tournament was scheduled to run two days, but inclement weather forced the cancellation of Friday’s games.

The Airline girls and Parkway boys finished runner-up in their respective divisions in the Parkway JV tournament Saturday at Tinsley Park. Byrd won the girls title and Captain Shreve’s yellow team won the boys.

Airline defeated Benton 4-0, Haughton 4-0 and Captain Shreve 5-3.

Lindsay Donlan led the Lady Vikings with seven goals. Cynthia Williams scored two. Lauren Koertge and Emily Francis scored one each.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reports on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com