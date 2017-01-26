The Benton Lady Tigers and Captain Shreve Lady Gators played to a 2-2 tie in a District 1-II girls soccer game Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

Benton’s Sarah Varnado scored the tying goal early in the second half on an assist from Annalee Ward. Hailey McGhee scored the Lady Tigers’ first-half goal.

Benton and Shreve both had a few more scoring opportunities in the second half but neither could capitalize.

With the tie, Captain Shreve (16-8-2, 8-0-1) clinched the district championship. The Lady Gators have one district game left against Parkway (9-12-3, 6-2-1) on Monday. Benton (16-7-3, 6-1-2) closes out district play Saturday morning at 10 against Northwood at Tinsley.

Benton is currently No. 8 in the LHSAA’s Division II power rankings. The Lady Tigers finish the regular season with a non-district game Monday against North DeSoto. If they finish at No. 8 or higher, they will receive a first-round bye in the playoffs.

In a boys District 1-II contest, Benton fell to Captan Shreve 4-1. The Gators (16-3-3, 7-0) clinched the district title. Benton (13-10-5, 5-2), which closes district play and the regular season Monday against Haughton, will finish runner-up. The Tigers are No. 13 in the Division II power rankings and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

In non-district boys games, Bossier downed Ouachita Christian 5-0 in Monroe and Airline fell to St. Frederick 1-0 at Tinsley.

In a girls non-district game, Airline fell to St. Frederick 3-1.

Rene Alvarado led Bossier with four goals. Pau Kim had one goal and three assists. Hafid Algahim and Jairo Ramirez had one assist each.

Bossier improved to 11-5-1. The Bearkats are No. 9 in the Division III power rankings with only a district game at Union Parish left in the regular season.

Bossier will definitely be in the playoffs. If the Bearkats move up one spot, they will receive a first-round bye. If not, they will host a first-round game.

Lindsay Donlan scored the Airline girls’ goal against St. Frederick on an assist from Abbie Neuman.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or reports on teams’ official Twitter accounts.