Benton won the girls division and Airline finished runner-up in the boys in the Bearkat Soccer Classic hosted by Bossier on Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The Lady Tigers defeated Ruston 7-1 in the championship game and Haughton 5-1 in the semifinals.

Airline fell to Barbe in a penalty kicks shootout in the title game after regulation ended in a scoreless tie. The Vikings defeated Comeaux 2-0 in the semifinals.

Hailey McGhee scored five goals in Benton’s victory over Ruston, the Lady Tigers’ second in the tournament. Breanna Bundy scored twice. Emma Chamberlain had one assist.

McGhee scored three goals against Haughton and Bundy had two. Georgia Carroway had an assist.

The Lady Tigers also defeated Southwood 9-1 in pool play Saturday. McGhee had four goals and one assist. Carroway had one goal and one assist. Bundy, Aidan McGhee, Annalee Ward and Ashley Young also scored goals.

Barbe won the shootout over Airline in the boys title game 5-3.

Jackson Tinkis scored a goal against Comeaux on an assist from Ashton Morris. Tung Khai scored the other on an assist from Adam Biehler who was fed by Morris.

In the other boys semifinal, Benton fell to Barbe 2-1. Jacob Garrett scored on an assist from Dylan Garrett.

Benton defeated Ouachita Christian 5-0 in pool play. Jacob Garrett scored two goals. Dylan Garrett, Sean Loftin and Carter Parks scored one each.

Max Kenyan and Reece Brooks had two assists each.

In Airlie’s pool play game against Ruston early Saturday, a Ruston player collapsed and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to Airline athletic director Ronnie Coker in a Saturday post on Twitter, the player was airlifted from Willis-Knighton South to Children’s Hospital in Texas Saturday night.

Parkway defeated Red River 8-0 and Calvary 4-0 in boys pool play games Saturday. Sulphur downed Bossier 6-0. Haughton lost to Ouachita Parish 3-2 in a girls pool play game.

Byrd won the JV boys division with a victory over Airline in a penalty kicks shootout.

Airline reached the semifinals of the Captain Shreve Gator Cup girls tournament, falling to West Monroe 3-0. The Lady Vikings defeated Ascension Episcopal 4-0 in a pool play game and lost to Captain Shreve 2-0.

Lindsey Donlan scored three second-half goals against Ascension Episcopal.

Parkway defeated Calvary Baptist 8-0 and lost to Loyola College Prep 3-0 in pool play games. Loyola won the tournament with a 4-0 victory over West Monroe.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or found on teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com