Benton and Parkway played to a 1-1 tie in a District 1-II girls soccer game Tuesday night at Tinsley Park.

Shaylee Lee scored Benton’s goal with an assist from Annalee Ward. Faith Ingles scored the tying goal for Parkway in the second half.

Benton is 16-7-2 and 6-1-1 in district. Parkway is 8-12-3 and 4-2-1.

Benton plays district leader Captain Shreve (16-8-1, 8-0) on Thursday at Tinsley. The Lady Gators won the first district meeting between the two 1-0 on Jan. 10.

Parkway plays Shreve Monday at Tinsley. The Lady Gators won the first district game 5-0 on Jan. 12.

Carter Parks scored a goal and assisted on two others in the Benton boys’ victory. Dylan Plunkett and Sean Loftin scored one goal apiece.

Benton (13-9-5, 5-1) plays district leader Captain Shreve (14-4-3, 6-0) Thursday at Tinsley. The Gators won the first meeting 2-0 on Jan. 10.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com