High school soccer: Benton, Parkway split key District 1-II games

Benton and Parkway split key District 1-II soccer games Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

Benton won the boys game 4-3 and Parkway won the girls 1-0.

The Benton boys improved to 12-6-5 overall and 5-0 in district. The Tigers and Caddo Magnet (8-4-2, 4-0) are tied for first in the loss column. Benton and Magnet face off on Jan. 24 in a game that will likely decide the district title.

Benton’s Dylan Garrett scored two goals and had one assist. Max Kenyan and Jacob Garrett had one goal and one assist each. Cade Foster had one assist.

Benton was No. 11 in the latest Division II power rankings and is in good position to host a first-round playoff game. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs. District champions automatically qualify regardless of ranking. The top eight teams receive first-round byes.

The girls regular season ends Jan. 28 and the boys Jan. 29.

Parkway dropped to 9-8-3 and 3-2. The Panthers were No. 17 in the power rankings and will need to move up at least one spot to host a first-round game.

Peyton Pipes scored on a penalty kick in the first half against Benton and the Lady Panthers made the 1-0 lead stand up in the second.

Parkway improved to 8-7-1 and 4-0-1 in district, a half-game ahead of Caddo Magnet (7-6-4, 3-0-1). The Mustangs edged Airline 1-0 in a non-district game Thursday at Tinsley.

If Parkway defeats Northwood on Jan. 24, the Lady Panthers can do no worse than share the district title.

Parkway was No. 10 in the Division II power rankings.

Benton, No. 19 in the power rankings, dropped to 5-13-3 and 4-1.

Airline fell to 5-11-4 overall with its loss. The Lady Vikings were No. 22 in the Division I power rankings.

In another District 1-II boys game Thursday, Haughton defeated Northwood 6-2. The Bucs, who dropped Southwood 6-0 in a non-district game Wednesday, improved to 5-9-1 overall and 1-3 in district.

Haughton was No. 25 in the power rankings but could move up when the next rankings are released.

Haughton routed Northwood 8-0 in the girls district game. Meghan Schaffer and Madeline Milton scored three goals each.

The Lady Bucs, No. 26 in the power rankings, improved to 4-8-2 and 1-2.