High school soccer: Benton sweeps Haughton; Airline boys, Bossier boys, Parkway girls win

The Benton Tigers defeated the Haughton Bucs 3-0 in a District 1-II boys soccer game Thursday evening in Tinsley Park.

In another District 1-II game, Parkway fell to Caddo Magnet 3-1 at Tinsley Park.

In a boys non-district games, Bossier defeated Evangel Christian 5-0 at Evangel and Airline blanked North DeSoto 3-0 in Stonewall.

In District 1-II girls games, Benton downed Haughton 3-0 and Parkway tied Caddo Magnet 2-2.

Dylan Garrett, Julian Olivarez and Logan Smith scored one goal apiece in the Benton boys’ victory. Max Kenyan had an assist.

Benton improved to 10-5-5 overall and 3-0 in district.

Esaul Damian scored three goals in the Bossier boys’ victory. Pau Kim and Obel Gonzalez had one apiece.

Victor Gomez assisted on two goals. Damian, Gonzalez and Kim had one apiece.

Bossier improved to 11-8-1

Tung Khai, Dylan Zickefoose and Adam Bihler scored goals in Airline’s victory.

Airline raised its record to 12-9-2.

Peyton Pipes scored on a penalty kick for the Parkway girls. Maya Jackson also scored on an assist by Kendall Roshto.

The Lady Panthers are 6-7-4 overall and 1-0-1 in district.

NOTE: Game statistics provided by coaches.

District standings (through Jan. 10; based on games reported on the LHSAA website)

GIRLS

District 1, Division I

Byrd 15-2-3 3-0-0

Captain Shreve 10-7-5 1-0-1

West Monroe 14-3-1 3-1-0

Airline 5-9-4 2-1-1

ASH 6-7-1 1-2-0

Southwood 6-9-1 0-3-0

Pineville 4-9-3 0-3-0

District 1, Division II

Benton 4-12-3 3-0

Caddo Magnet 5-6-4 2-0-1

Parkway 6-7-4 1-0-1

Northwood 3-6-0 0-1

Haughton 3-7-2 0-2

Huntington 3-6-1 0-1

Minden 9-5-1 0-2

District 1, Division III

North DeSoto 9-6-3 1-0

Franklin Parish 6-4-1 1-0

Woodlawn 1-7-1 0-0

Wossman 1-3-1 0-0

Bossier 2-10-1 0-1

BOYS

District 1, Division I

Captain Shreve 13-8-0 3-0-0

ASH 7-5-3 2-0-2

Pineville 9-6-4 3-1-0

Byrd 11-5-3 1-1-1

Airline 12-9-2 1-3-0

West Monroe 4-8-3 1-2-1

Southwood 4-15-0 0-4-0

District 1, Division II

Benton 10-5-5 3-0-0

Caddo Magnet 6-4-1 2-0-0

Parkway 8-7-3 2-1-0

Northwood 2-13-0 0-1-0

Huntington 2-3-1 0-1-0

Haughton 3-6-1 0-2-0

Minden 4-9-1 0-2-0

District 1, Division III

Bossier 11-8-1 1-0-0

North DeSoto 9-6-0 0-0-0

Loyola 10-6-4 0-0-0

Union Parish 5-5-2 0-1-0