Benton swept Haughton in close District 1-II boys and girls soccer games Tuesday night.

The Tigers won 3-2, and the Lady Tigers won 2-0.

Jacob Garrett led the Benton boys with two goals. Carter Parks scored one goal. Max Kenyan had one assist.

Breanna Bundy scored both of the Benton girls’ goals. Hailey McGhee had an assist.

The Tigers improved to 11-9-4 overall and 3-1 in district. The Lady Tigers improved to 14-7-1 and 4-1.

Haughton’s Tori Lunsford had 26 saves. The Lady Bucs dropped to 8-10 and 3-4. The Bucs fell to 5-5-1 and 1-2-1.

In a District 1-I boys game, Airline fell to Caddo Magnet 1-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Airline girls lost to Magnet 4-0.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or from teams’ official Twitter accounts.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com