The Benton and Parkway boys and girls soccer teams picked up victories in District 1-II openers Thursday evening.

In boys games, Benton downed Huntington 8-1 at Cargill and Parkway edged Minden 2-1 at Minden. In girls games, Benton topped Huntington 8-0 and Parkway defeated Minden 7-0.

Jacob Garrett scored four goals and Dylan Garrett had two in the Benton boys’ victory. Zach Haegele and Dylan Plunkett scored one goal each.

Reece Brooks had three assists. Carter Parks and Julian Alvarez had one each.

The Tigers, No. 7 in the Division II power rankings, improved to 9-6-6 overall.

Kyla Kligensmith, Merritt Lauterbach and Hailey McGhee all scored two goals in the Benton girls’ win.

Emma Chamberlain and Kobi Crayton scored one each. Lauterbach, Allison Risher and Ashlynn Stewart had one assist apiece.

Benton, No. 3 in the Division II power rankings, improved to 15-7-2.

The Parkway boys, No. 12 in the power rankings, improved to 10-5 with their victory. The Lady Panthers, No. 5 in the rankings, improved to 9-7-2.

In a District 1-I opener, the Haughton Lady Bucs fell to Caddo Magnet 6-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Haughton dropped to 6-8. Caddo Magnet, No. 6 in the power rankings, improved to 8-4-2.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com