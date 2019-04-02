High school soccer: Benton’s Kenyan, Parkway’s Pipes named to coaches’ Division II All-State teams

Benton senior Max Kenyan and Parkway sophomore Peyton Pipes have been named to the Louisiana High School Softball Coaches Association Division II All-State boys and girls first teams.

Max Kenyan

Kenyan, the District 1-II Defensive MVP, led the Tigers to the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.

He scored 10 goals and 13 assists last season. For his career, Kenyan scored 34 goals and had a school-record 56 assists.

Peyton Pipes

Pipes was named the co-Overall MVP in District 1-II. She helped the Lady Panthers win a share of the district title and reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year.

Pipes scored 27 goals and had 13 assists.