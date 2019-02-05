High school soccer: Benton’s upset bid falls just short in second round of Div. II playoffs

The Benton Lady Tigers’ came up just short of pulling a major upset in the second round of the Division II girls soccer playoffs Monday in Monroe.

After a scoreless first half, No. 3 seed Neville scored at about the 12-minute mark of the second and went on to defeat No. 19 Benton 1-0 in a battle between Lady Tigers.

Benton, which upset No. 14 Central 4-0 in the second round, closed the season 7-15-3. Neville improved to 18-5-3.

Benton and Neville played twice during the regular season. Monday’s game was the closest. Neville won 4-1 on Nov. 27 and 2-0 on Dec. 14.

Benton finished the season strong, winning five of its last eight games and tying one.

The Benton boys and Parkway girls will play their Division II second-round games Wednesday on the road.

Benton (15-7-5), the No. 9 seed, travels to Houma to face No. 8 Terrebonne at 5:30 p.m. Benton defeated Haughton 5-0 in the first round. Terrebonne had a bye.

Parkway (11-7-5), the No. 11 seed, heads to Lake Charles to take on No. 6 Sam Houston (11-4-2) at 5:30. Parkway received a forfeit in the first round. Sam Houston had a bye.

Bossier (16-10-1), the No. 14 seed, travels to Lafayette Thursday to play No. 3 Teurlings Catholic (12-3-2) at 5:30 in Division III boys second-round game. Bossier defeated North DeSoto 5-0 in the first round. Teurlings Catholic had a bye.