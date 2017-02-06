The No. 9 seed Bossier Bearkats fell to No. 8 Episcopal 4-0 in the second round of the Division III boys soccer playoffs Monday in Baton Rouge.

Bossier, the District 1-III runner-up, closed the season 13-6-1. Episcopal (15-4-1) will face the winner between No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic and No. 16 St. Martinville in the quarterfinals.

The Bearkats, who were missing three players because of injuries, trailed 2-0 at the half. Episcopal scored its third and fourth goals in the final 12 minutes of the game.

With Bossier eliminated, the only parish teams still playing are the Parkway and Benton girls.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Tigers will face off at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Tinsley Park in the second round of the Division II playoffs.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com