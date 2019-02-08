High school soccer: Bossier boys fall to No. 3 seed in second round; Times set for Benton, Parkway quarterfinal games

High school soccer: Bossier boys fall to No. 3 seed in second...

The No. 14 seed Bossier Bearkats fell to No. 3 Teurlings Catholic 4-0 in the second round of the Division III boys soccer playoffs Thursday in Lafayette.

Bossier finished the season 16-11-1. Teurlings improved to 13-3-2.

Elsewhere, the game times have been set for the Parkway girls’ and Benton boys’ Division II quarterfinal games.

Parkway (12-7-5), the No. 11 seed, will face No. 3 Neville (18-5-3) at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Benton (16-7-5), the No. 9 seed, faces No. 1 seed and defending state champion Holy Cross (20-4-3) at 5:30 Tuesday. Holy Cross defeated No. 16 Live Oak 3-0 in the second round Thursday.

Both games will be played at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.