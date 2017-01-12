The Bossier Bearkats and Haughton Lady Bucs won district soccer games Thursday night at Tinsley Park.

In a District 1-III boys game, Bossier slipped past North DeSoto 2-1. In a District 1-II girls game, Haughton routed Northwood 7-0.

In a non-district girls game at Tinsley, Benton fell to West Monroe 5-1.

Elsewhere, Captain Shreve swept Parkway in District 1-II boys and girls games at Lee Hedges Stadium. The Gators (12-4-3, 4-0) and Lady Gators (12-7-1, 6-0), who won 5-0, lead their respective districts.

Rene Alvarado scored both of Bossier’s goals. Pau Kim and Oliver Diaz had one assist each.

Bossier improved to 9-3-1 overall and 2-0 in district.

Ciara White had a hat trick in Haughton’s win. Parker McClung, Genet Leist, Shelby Watson and Kaycee Hernandez also score goals for the Lady Bucs, who improved to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in district.

Shayla Lee scored Benton’s goal against West Monroe on an assist from Baylee Cortez. The Lady Tigers dropped to 13-6-1. West Monroe improved to 12-6-2.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Records are compiled from scores reported on the LHSAA website.

