High school soccer: Bossier boys, Haughton girls post victories

The Bossier Bearkats edged the Haughton Bucs 1-0 in a non-district soccer game Monday at Tinsley Park.

Esaul Damian scored Bossier’s goal. The Bearkats improved to 5-6. Haughton dropped to 3-2-1.

Elsewhere, the Airline Vikings dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Captain Shreve in a District 1-I game at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Thang Mang’s goal on an assist from Nick Jump gave Airline a 2-1 lead in the second half. But the Gators scored two late goals to win it.

Adam Bihler’s goal from 30 yards out put Airline ahead 1-0. Shreve tied it with a goal in the 27th minute of the first half.

Airline dropped to 8-4-2 overall and 1-1 in district. Shreve improved to 6-3 and 2-0.

In a non-district game, Parkway fell to North DeSoto 1-0 at North DeSoto.

The Panthers dropped to 5-5-2.

In a non-district girls game, Haughton defeated Bossier 8-0 behind Shelby Watson’s hat trick.

Madeline Milton and Alyssa Taylor scored two goals each. Jennifer Ontiveros and Meghan Schaffer scored one each.

Watson also had two assists and Kamryn King one.

The Lady Bucs (3-3-2) face Airline Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Tinsley Park.

In a District 1-I game, Airline and Captain Shreve played to a scoreless tie. The Lady Gators won a penalty-kicks shootout which is used for district tiebreaker purposes. The game officially goes down as a tie under LHSAA rules.

Airline is 2-4-3 overall. Shreve is 4-6-2.