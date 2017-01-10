The Bossier Bearkats routed Minden 8-0 in a District 1-III boys soccer opener Monday night at Tinsley Park.

In non-district boys games, Airline downed North Caddo 3-1 and Parkway fell to St. Frederick 4-3.

In a non-district girls game, Airline defeated Evangel Christian 4-1.

Rene Alvarado and Oliver Diaz led the Bossier boys with two goals and two assists each. Hafif Algahim, Esaul Damian, Ricardo Valle and Alexis Lopez scored one goal apiece.

Sergio Juarez and Mosse Martinez had one assist each as Bossier improved to 7-3-1 overall.

The Airline boys scored two second-half goals against North Caddo to break a 1-1 tie.

Gin Pau scored two goals and Chayton Ward had one. Brandon Rayburn had two assists. Keaton Love had one assist.

Airline improved to 9-7-2.

Alec Crain, Landon Kirkland and Kevin Castillo scored goals for the Parkway boys. Koby Moffett and Ammar Hezzam had assists.

Alicia Taylor, Jamie Sparkman and Lindsay Donlan scored goals in the Airline girls’ victory. The Vikings also had an own goal. Addie Mosrua had an assist.

The Lady Vikings improved to 7-7-1.

In District 1-II boys and girls games Tuesday night, Benton visits Captain Shreve and Haughton plays Parkway at Tinsley Park. In a non-district boys game, Bossier takes on Airline.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches or on teams’ official Twitter accounts. Records are from the Northwest Louisiana High School website.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com