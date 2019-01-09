High school soccer: Bossier boys open district play with victory; Parkway girls win

The Bossier Bearkats opened District 1-III boys soccer play with a 4-0 victory over Union Parish on Tuesday night in Farmerville.

Esaul Damian scored two goals. Pau Kim and Victor Gomez had one each.

Gomez also had three assists and Damian had one.

Bossier improved to 10-7-2 overall. Union Parish dropped to 5-5-2.

In non-district girls games Tuesday, Parkway downed Bossier 8-0 and Benton tied North DeSoto 2-2.

In District 1-I play Monday, the Airline boys lost to Alexandria Senior High 4-0 and the girls lost 3-0.

District standings (through Jan. 8; based on games reported on the LHSAA website)

GIRLS

District 1, Division I

Byrd 15-2-3 3-0-0

W Monroe 13-3-1 3-1-0

Captain Shreve 10-6-5 1-0-1

Airline 5-9-4 2-1-1

ASH 6-7-1 1-2-0

Southwood 6-9-1 0-3-0

Pineville 4-9-3 0-3-0

District 1, Division II

Benton 3-12-3 2-0

Caddo Magnet 5-6-3 2-0

Parkway 6-6-3 1-0

Northwood 3-6-0 0-1

Haughton 3-6-2 0-1

Huntington 3-6-1 0-1

Minden 8-5-1 0-2

District 1, Division III

North DeSoto 8-6-3 0-0

Franklin Parish 5-4-1 0-0

Bossier 2-9-1 0-0

Woodlawn 1-6-1 0-0

Wossman 1-2-1 0-0

BOYS

District 1, Division I

Captain Shreve 13-8-0 3-0-0

ASH 7-5-3 2-0-2

Pineville 8-6-4 2-1-0

Byrd 11-5-3 1-1-1

Airline 11-9-2 1-3-0

Southwood 4-14-0 0-3-0

West Monroe 4-8-3 1-2-1

District 1, Division II

Benton 9-5-5 2-0-0

Parkway 8-6-3 2-0-0

C Magnet 5-4-1 1-0-0

Northwood 2-13-0 0-1-0

Haughton 3-5-1 0-1-0

Huntington 2-3-1 0-1-0

Minden 3-9-1 0-2-0

District 1, Division III

Bossier 10-7-2 1-0-0

North DeSoto 9-5-0 0-0-0

Loyola 10-6-4 0-0-0

Union Parish 5-5-2 0-0-0