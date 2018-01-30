Four Bossier Parish teams are headed to the girls high school soccer playoffs.

In Division I, No. 13 seed Airline (21-6-2) hosts Thibodaux (16-2-3) in the first round.

In Division II, No. 6 Parkway (16-8-4) received a first-round bye, ninth-seeded Benton (19-9-3) hosts No. 24 East Jefferson (6-5-2) and No. 22 Haughton (10-12-2) visits No. 11 Neville (8-10-3).

Parkway will host the Haughton-Neville winner in the second round.

First-round games must be played by Friday.

The top eight seeds in each division received first-round byes. Benton was in the top eight in the unofficial rankings for most of the season, but the Lady Tigers dropped to ninth in the final rankings.

Parkway edged Benton 1-0 in the second round last season before falling to eventual state champion Lakeshore 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Airline lost to Barbe 2-1 in the first round. Haughton is back in the playoffs after a one-year absence.

The top seeds in each division are Acadiana (18-1-4) in Division I, St. Thomas More (14-6-3) in Division II, Vandebilt Catholic (23-4-2) in Division III and Loyola College Prep (22-3-1) in Division IV.

The defending state champions are Mt. Carmel (Division I), Lakeshore (Division II), Vandebilt Catholic (Division III) and Isidore Newman (Division IV).

Mt. Carmel (25-2-1) is the No. 2 seed in Division I this year. Lakeshore (12-9) is the No. 4 seed in Division II. Newman (14-3-1) is the No. 4 seed in Division IV.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com