Parkway’s Peyton Pipes and Madison Ersoff and Haughton’s Madeline Milton have been named to the Louisiana High School Soccer Coaches Assocation Division II girls freshman All-State team.

Pipes was also named to the Division II second team. Benton senior Carter Parks was named to the Division II boys second team.

Airline’s Jackson Tinkis and Ashton Morris and Benton’s Dylan Garrett were named to the boys freshman team, which included all classes.

Pipes, a forward, led the District 1 champion Lady Panthers with 30 goals and 15 assists, according to statistics on the Northwest Louisiana High School Soccer website.

Milton, a forward, scored 22 goals. Ersoff, a goalkeeper, helped the Lady Panthers advance to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Parks, a midfielder, scored 15 goals despite missing 13 games because of an injury.

Tinkis scored eight goals, and Morris had nine assists. Garrett led Benton with 18 goals.

The teams were selected by the state’s coaches.

