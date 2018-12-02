High school soccer: Parkway boys runner-up in Bearkat Classic

The Parkway Panthers finished runner-up in the boys division of the Bearkat Classic soccer tournament hosted by Bossier on Saturday at Tinsley Park.

The Panthers lost a tough 3-2 double-overtime decision to Ruston in the championship match. Alec Crain and Dario Cosic scored Parkway’s goals.

Parkway edged Bossier 2-1 in the semifinals. Ruston slipped past Airline 1-0 in overtime in the other.

Luke Kirkpatrick and Cameron Prokopf scored Parkway’s goals against Bossier.

The Panthers went 4-1 in the tournament. Parkway also defeated North Caddo 9-1, Red River 11-0 and North DeSoto 3-0.

Airline, which went 3-1, defeated Evangel Christian 1-0 Saturday afternoon to advance to the semifinals. Tung Khai scored on a penalty kick.

Bossier also went 3-1. The Bearkats defeated Minden 2-1 in bracket play Saturday afternoon.

Airline finished runner-up in the junior varsity boys division, falling to Byrd 2-1 in the title game.