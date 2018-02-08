The Parkway Lady Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division II girls soccer playoffs with a 4-1 victory over the Neville Lady Tigers on Wednesday at Centenary’s Mayo Field.

The No. 6 seed Lady Panthers (17-8-4) face District 1 foe No. 3 Caddo Magnet (15-4-5) for a spot in the semifinals in Lafayette. The Lady Mustangs defeated Beau Chene 4-0 in the second round.

Parkway and Caddo Magnet played to a scoreless tie on Jan. 11.

This is the third straight year the Lady Panthers have reached at least the quarterfinals. Last year, Parkway lost to eventual state champion Lakeshore 4-0.

In a Division I girls second-round game Wednesday, the No. 13 Airline Lady Vikings fell to No. 4 St. Amant 8-0 in St. Amant.

Benton (14-8-8), the No. 8 seed, hosts No. 9 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (13-3-1) in a Division II boys second-round game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Fields.

Parkway got off to a fast start against Neville, scoring all four goals in the first half.

Faith Ingles scored first followed by Maya Cosic, Peyton Pipes and J.J. Craion.

Neville, the No. 11 seed, closed its season 9-11-3.

At St. Amant, Airline closed an outstanding season 22-7-2. St. Amant (13-3-2) will face No. 5 Byrd, a 2-1 winner over Dominican, in the quarterfinals.

