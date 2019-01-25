High school soccer: Parkway girls claim share of District 1-II title; Benton boys runner-up

The Parkway Lady Panthers earned a share of the District 1-II girls soccer championship with an 8-0 victory over Northwood on Thursday at Bossier High.

Parkway (10-7-4, 5-0-1) and Caddo Magnet (10-6-5, 5-0-1) finished tied for first and will share the title. Magnet defeated Benton 3-0 at Lee Hedges Stadium on Thursday.

Parkway and Caddo Magnet played to a 1-1 tie in their district game on Jan. 10.

Maya Jackson scored three goals against Northwood. Peyton Pipes had two goals and one assist.

Faith Ingles had one goal and one assist. Lisette Tunek has two assists.

Heather Landry and Michelle Elias scored one goal each. Lauren Sepeda had an assist.

The game marked the end of the regular season for Parkway. The Lady Panthers were No. 11 in the updated LHSAA Division II power rankings and will likely host a first-round playoff game.

Elsewhere, the Benton Tigers fell to Caddo Magnet 4-0 in a showdown for the District 1-II boys championship at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Benton (13-7-5, 5-1) closes the regular season with a home game against Tioga at noon Saturday. The Tigers were No. 9 in the power rankings and will need to move up one or more spots to receive a first-round bye in the playoffs. Otherwise, they will host a first-round game.

The Caddo Magnet boys, No. 4 in the power rankings, improved to 12-4-2 overall and finished district play 6-0.

The Benton girls (6-14-3, 4-2) were No. 19 in the power rankings and will likely be on the road in the first round.

In a key District 1-III boys game, the Bossier Bearkats lost to Loyola College Prep 3-0 at Bossier.

Loyola (12-8-4, 2-0) clinched a share of the title. Bossier (13-10-1, 1-1) was No. 15 in the Division III power rankings. The No. 9-16 seeds host first-round playoff games.

Bossier defeated Calvary Baptist 3-2 in a non-district game Tuesday. Esaul Damian, Rico St. Fleur and Eiben Lozano scored one goal each. Damian also had two assists.

The Bearkats visit Grace Christian on Saturday.

The Haughton boys closed the regular season with a 3-1 District 1-II victory over Minden on Senior Night at Harold E. Harlan Stadium.

The Bucs (7-9-1, 3-3) were No. 24 in the power rankings. The top 24 teams generally make the playoffs. District champions automatically qualify regardless of ranking.

The Haughton girls tied Minden 3-3 in their final regular-season game. The Lady Bucs (6-9-2, 3-3) were No. 23 in the power rankings.

The Bossier girls defeated Wossman 1-0 on Senior Night. Jocelin Alvarado scored on an assist from Erin Lytle.

The Lady Kats finished the regular season 3-12-3 overall and 1-2-1 in District 1-III.

Airline’s scheduled non-district boy and girls games at Natchitoches Central were canceled.