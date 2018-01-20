The Parkway Lady Panthers remained tied for the District 1-II girls soccer lead with a 3-1 victory over the Benton Lady Tigers on Thursday at Tinsley Park.

Parkway improved to 13-7-3 overall and 2-0-1 in district, tied with Caddo Magnet. Benton, which defeated DeRidder 2-0 in a non-district game Saturday, is 18-8-2 and 3-1.

With the regular season winding down, both the Lady Panthers and Lady Tigers are headed for the playoffs and are in good position to receive first-round byes.

Benton was No. 5 in the latest Division II power rankings and Parkway No. 6. The top 24 teams generally qualify for the playoffs with the top eight receiving first-round byes. District champions automatically qualify regardless of ranking.

Breanna Bundy scored Benton’s goal against Parkway with an assist from Hailey McGhee.

Bundy scored two goals against DeRidder. Georgia Carroway and Baylee Cortez had assists. Goalkeeper Merritt Lauterbach had 10 saves.

According to the latest statistics on the Northwest Louisiana High School Soccer website, McGhee leads the area in goals scored with 47. Parkway’s Peyton Pipes is third with 28. Aubrey Burkhardt ranks fifth in goals scored with 17 and second in assists with 10.

Bundy and Pipes are tied for fourth in assists with eight.

In another District 1-II girls game Thursday, Haughton edged Northwood 3-2. The Lady Bucs defeated Wossman 5-0 in the Ouachita Parish tournament Saturday.

Chloe Currence and Madeline Milton scored Haughton’s goals against Northwood.

Haughton (10-9, 2-2) was No. 23 in the power rankings.

In a non-district game, Airline and Caddo Magnet played to a 1-1 tie.

Emily Cover scored the Lady Vikings’ goal on assist from Alyssa Arbuckle.

Airline was No. 16 in the latest Division I power rankings, one the bubble for a first-round game. Lindsey Donlan ranks second in the area in goals scored with 45.

Caddo Magnet was No. 3 in Division II.

In District 1-II boys action Thursday, Parkway and Benton played to a 1-1 tie and Haughton fell to Northwood 2-1.

In District 1-III, Bossier edged North DeSoto 1-0.

Benton, which defeated DeRidder 3-1 in a non-district game Saturday, is 12-7-8 and 3-0-1 in district. Parkway is 11-6-1 and 1-1-1. Caddo Magnet leads the district at 3-0.

Dylan Garrett scored two goals and Sean Loftin one against DeRidder. Max Kenyan had two assists, and Reece Brooks had one.

Benton was No. 7 in the Division II power rankings and Parkway No. 12.

Haughton, No. 25 in the power rankings, dropped to 4-6-1 and 1-3.

Bossier improved to 4-7-5 and 2-0. The Bearkats were No. 23 in the Division III power rankings.

— Russell Hedges, rhedges@bossierpress.com