The defending champion Parkway Lady Panthers routed Woodlawn 8-0 in a District 1-II girls soccer game Wednesday night.

Aubrey Burkhardt led the Lady Panthers with four goals and one assist. She has scored seven goals in the last two games.

Faith Ingles and Madelyn Elliott had one goal and one assist each. Kayce Estes and Lisette Tunek scored one goal each.

Parkway (8-10-2, 4-1) faces leader Captain Shreve (11-7-1, 5-0) in a key district game Thursday night at 7:45 at Lee Hedges Stadium.

A win by the Lady Panthers would mean a virtual three-way tie for the lead. Benton (13-5-1, 3-1), which lost to Captain Shreve 1-0 Wednesday night at Lee Hedges, plays West Monroe in a non-district game at Tinsley Park at 5:30.

Haughton (7-8, 2-3) plays Northwood (1-6, 0-3) in another District 1-II girls game Thursday night at Tinsley at 7:45. In a District 1-III girls game, Bossier (2-8, 0-2) plays North DeSoto (8-7-1, 0-1) at 6.

In District 1-II boys games Thursday, Parkway (2-12-4, 0-1-2) faces leader Captain Shreve (11-4-3, 3-0) at 6 at Lee Hedges Stadium and Haughton (4-4-1, 0-1-1) takes on Northwood (3-4-3, 0-2-1) at 6 at Tinsley.

In a District 1-III game at Tinsley, Bossier (8-3-1, 1-0) plays North DeSoto (2-8-1, 0-1) at 7:30.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches. Overall records are from results on the LHSAA website. District records are from the Northwest Louisiana High School Soccer website (nwlsra.com).