Parkway swept Haughton in District 1-II boys and girls soccer games Wednesday night at Tinsley Park.

Bossier defeated Northwood 7-0 in a boys non-district game.

Garrett Kirkpatrick and Ammar Hezam scored goals for the Parkway boys. Logan Sanders had an assist.

Rene Alvarado scored three goals to lead the Bossier boys. Diego Lopez, Alexis Lopez, Johnathan Rosales and Oliver Diaz had one goal each.

Pau Kim and Hafid Algahim had two assists each. Lopez and Alvarado had one each.

Bossier improved to 10-5-1. The Bearkats are No. 9 in the latest Division III power rankings with two games remaining.

Bossier will definitely be in the playoffs. If the Bearkats move up one spot, they will receive a first-round bye. If not, they will host a home game.

The Parkway girls improved to 9-12-3 overall and 5-2-1 with only Monday’s district game against Captain Shreve left. The Lady Panthers are No. 10 in the latest Division II power rankings and will host a first-round playoff game.

Ciara White scored Haughton’s goal on a penalty kick early in the second half. The Lady Bucs dropped to 9-12 overall and finished district play 4-6. The close out the regular season Saturday against Airline.

Haughton is No. 25 in the power rankings. The top 24 teams make the playoffs.

The Benton boys and girls teams both have big District 1-II games against Captain Shreve on Thursday at Tinsley.

The Lady Tigers are 16-7-2 overall and 6-1-1 in district. The Lady Gators are 16-8-1 and 8-0.

Benton is ahead of Shreve in the Division II power rankings. The Lady Tigers are No. 8 and the Lady Gators are No. 12. The top eight teams receive first-round byes in the playoffs and host a second-round game.

Captain Shreve won the first district meeting 1-0 on Jan. 10.

The Benton boys (13-9-5, 5-1) can move into a tie for the lead with the Gators (15-3-3, 6-0) with a victory. Shreve won the first district meeting 2-0 on Jan. 10.

The Gators are No. 5 in the Division II power rankings. Benton is No. 13 and is virtually assured of hosting a first-round playoff game.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.