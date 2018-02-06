The high school soccer playoffs resume Tuesday with No. 8 seed Benton taking on No. 9 Ben Franklin in a Division II girls second-round game at 3:30 p.m. at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans.

Benton (20-9-3) defeated No. 24 East Jefferson 5-0 in the first round Friday. Hailey McGhee scored all of the goals.

Ben Franklin (19-3) received a first-round bye.

In a Division II girls second-round game Wednesday, No. 6 Parkway (16-8-4) hosts No. 11 Neville (9-10-3) at Centenary’s Mayo Field.

The Lady Panthers received a first-round bye. Neville defeated Haughton 7-0 in the first round.

In a Division II boys second-round game Thursday, No. 8 Benton (14-8-8) hosts No. 9 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (13-3-1) at 5 at Freedom Fields.

The Tigers received a first-round bye. Woodlawn defeated Broadmoor 7-1 in the first round.

