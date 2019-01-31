High school soccer: Playoffs start Thursday as Benton takes on Haughton in Div. II boys game at Bossier

High school soccer: Playoffs start Thursday as Benton takes on Haughton in...

The LHSAA soccer playoffs begin Thursday with a boys Division II matchup between the Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

The game is a rematch of a District 1 game won by Benton 3-0 on Jan. 10. Benton (14-7-5), the District 1 runner-up, is the No. 9 seed. Haughton (7-9-1) is No. 24.

Four first-round games are set for Friday.

In Division II girls, No. 19 seed Benton (6-14-3) travels to Baton Rouge to take on No. 14 Central (11-8-1) at 5:30.

In Division II boys, No. No. 18 Parkway (11-9-3) will travel to Monroe to play No. 15 Neville (6-6-5) at 6.

In Division I girls, No. 22 Airline (6-12-5) travels to Lake Charles to face No. 12 Barbe (13-10-2) at 6.

In Division I boys, No. 20 Airline (14-10-2) visits No. 13 Baton Rouge High (12-5-4) at 4.

Bossier, the No. 14 seed, will host No. 19 North DeSoto (11-9-0) in a Division III boys first-round game Saturday at 5 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Bossier, the District 1 runner-up, defeated North DeSoto 3-0 in a district matchup Monday.

Parkway received a forfeit from Marrero Academy of Our Lady in the first round of the Division II girls playoffs, according to Parkway coach Kent Falting.

Falting said Academy of Our Lady forfeited because of “extenuating circumstances.”

The No. 11 seed Lady Panthers (11-7-5) will travel to Lake Charles to take on No. 6 Sam Houston (11-4-2) in the second round Wednesday at 5:30. Sam Houston received a first-round bye.