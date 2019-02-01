High school soccer: Second-half barrage lifts Benton past Haughton in Div. II boys first-round game

The Benton Tigers blew open a close game with four quick goals early in the second half en route to a 5-0 victory over the Haughton Buccaneers in the first round of the Division II boys soccer playoffs on Thursday at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.

Benton (15-7-5), the No. 9 seed, will travel to Houma to play No. 8 Terrebonne (16-3-6) in the second round. Terrebonne received a first-round bye.

Haughton, like Benton a member of District 1, closed its season 7-10-1.

Benton put a lot of pressure on Haughton in the first half, but the Bucs played good defense and were able to prevent the Tigers from scoring until about the 29-minute mark.

Dylan Garrett scored on a header and Benton led 1-0 at the half.

The Tigers scored their second goal a few minutes into the second half and the next three came in rapid succession.

Garrett added a goal in the second half and also had two assists. Jaime Garcia scored two goals and Logan Smith one.

Garrett Petro had two assists and Max Kenyan had one.

The playoffs continue Friday with four games.

In Division II girls, No. 19 seed Benton (6-14-3) travels to Baton Rouge to take on No. 14 Central (11-8-1) at 5:30.

In Division II boys, No. No. 18 Parkway (11-9-3) will travel to Monroe to play No. 15 Neville (6-6-5) at 6.

In Division I girls, No. 22 Airline (6-12-5) travels to Lake Charles to face No. 12 Barbe (13-10-2) at 6.

In Division I boys, No. 20 Airline (14-10-2) visits No. 13 Baton Rouge High (12-5-4) at 4.

Bossier, the No. 14 seed, will host No. 19 North DeSoto (11-9-0) in a Division III boys first-round game Saturday at 5 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium.