High school softball: Airline, Benton, Haughton pick up wins, continue play in tournaments

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs posted victories Thursday.

Airline defeated Evangel Christian 6-0 in a District 1-5A game at Evangel. Benton opened its season with an 18-1, two-inning District 1-4A victory over Woodlawn at home.

In a non-district game, Haughton downed Beekman Charter 10-0 at Haughton. The Lady Bucs suffered their first loss of the season, 1-0, to Barbe in their first game in the Alexandria tournament Friday.

Haughton suffered another tough loss on Saturday in the tournament, falling to Alexandria Senior High 3-2.

In another 1-5A game Thursday, Parkway fell to Captain Shreve 19-2 at Parkway.

At Evangel, Airline’s Raelin Chaffin pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts. Raelin’s sister Makenzie went 3-for-4.

Maddie Ennis went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Caroline Easom had a double. Jina Baffuto drove in two runs.

Airline (5-0, 2-0) is playing two games in the Alexandria tournament Saturday.

At Benton, Madison Wells had two doubles and three RBI in Benton’s win. Anna Claire Kratzer went 2-for-2. Marissa Martin had a double and three RBI.

Joely Fletcher had a triple. Wells didn’t allow a hit in the two innings.

Benton is playing in the Choudrant tournament Saturday.

At Haughton, Brooklynn Bockhaus went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI. Madison Trujillo had two doubles and walked twice.

Shelby Hensley also reached base four times on two hits and two walks. She had two RBI.

Freshman Whitley Cannon struck out six and allowed four hits in the five-inning game.

Cannon continued her impressive start to the season against Barbe. She gave up five hits in six innings and struck out eight. Barbe’s Halie Pappion hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the second.

The Lady Bucs (5-2) had a tough time at the plate, getting only three hits.

A seventh-inning rally came up just short in the Lady Bucs’ loss to ASH. After the Lady Trojans scored two in top of the sixth to take a 3-0 lead, Haughton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run across.

ASH’s Cendall Barton pitched a two-hitter.